FinVolution Group (FINV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%.

FINV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 17,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $10.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of brokerages have commented on FINV. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

