First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FSLF)

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ FSLF opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Get First Eagle Senior Loan Fund alerts:

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.