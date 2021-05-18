First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.17. 248,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,914,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

