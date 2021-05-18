Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of FSR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

