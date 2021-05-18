Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of PFO opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.