FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.82 Million

Brokerages predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post $632.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the highest is $648.10 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

NYSE:FLT traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $272.07. 284,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.06 and a 200-day moving average of $271.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

