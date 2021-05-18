Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

FSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Greenridge Global restated a hold rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

