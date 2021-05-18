Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post $28.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.67 million to $29.00 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $124.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

