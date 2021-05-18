Flow Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $710.41 million and approximately $84.24 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $20.91 or 0.00048789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00405057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00235126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005062 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $595.44 or 0.01389038 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

