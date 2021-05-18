Flowers Foods (FLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

