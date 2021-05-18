Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

