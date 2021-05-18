FMA Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,095. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

