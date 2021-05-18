FMA Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

FMA Advisory Inc. cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,550 shares of company stock valued at $40,078,229 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

