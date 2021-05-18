FMA Advisory Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

FMA Advisory Inc. decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

VFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,221. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -666.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

