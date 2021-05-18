FMA Advisory Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

FMA Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises 1.3% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 128,582.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,515. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

