FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

