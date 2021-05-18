FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $47.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 429,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after buying an additional 67,586 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $2,359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FormFactor by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

