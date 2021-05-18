Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce $122.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.01 million and the highest is $122.20 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $113.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $478.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $91,810. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 50.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $847.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

