Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 8,120 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

