Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of RXN opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $793,115. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

