Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,358 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.13% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

