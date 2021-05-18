Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.23% of ASGN worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASGN opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.63 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

