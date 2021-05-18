Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3,883.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

