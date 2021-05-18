Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.50. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOXA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. 299,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,424. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.