Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin Resources worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

