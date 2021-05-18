Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 54.77%.

Shares of Franklin Wireless stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.