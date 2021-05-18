Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issues Earnings Results

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

FRLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.