FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%.

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 47,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,496. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

