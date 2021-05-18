Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raises Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8338 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has increased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.

FMS opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

