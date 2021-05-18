Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock.

Shares of FDEV traded up GBX 120 ($1.57) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,865 ($37.43). The stock had a trading volume of 52,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,092. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,981.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,862.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.