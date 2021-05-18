Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday.

Frontier Developments stock traded up GBX 120 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,865 ($37.43). The company had a trading volume of 52,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,981.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,862.48. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.95. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total transaction of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

