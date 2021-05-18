Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($55.24).

FPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.38.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

