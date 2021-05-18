Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.