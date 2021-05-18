Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Fusion has a market cap of $113.03 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,696.38 or 0.98132775 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003569 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,173,175 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

