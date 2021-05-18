FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Reduced by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.79.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$6.28 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.