FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Decreased by Analyst

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sonim Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 48.77% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

