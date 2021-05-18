FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Yellow Pages Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yellow Pages in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Y opened at C$13.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.38. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$372.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

