FY2022 EPS Estimates for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49. Docebo has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

