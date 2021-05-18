FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Issued By Raymond James

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

PROF opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $347.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

