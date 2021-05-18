Gala Market Capitalization Tops $111.26 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $111.26 million and $329,635.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

