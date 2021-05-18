GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.15). GameStop reported earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

NYSE GME traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.67. 7,690,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,911,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

