Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of GMDA opened at $6.32 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 914,990 shares during the period.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

