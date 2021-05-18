GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAN stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,709. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

