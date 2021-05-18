Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) CEO Purchases $122,980.00 in Stock

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMTX remained flat at $$11.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,322. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,429,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,302,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,584,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,783,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

