General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of GD opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

