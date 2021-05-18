General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

NYSE GM opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 734,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 586,119 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

