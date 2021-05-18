Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 994,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

