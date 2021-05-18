Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 9,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,302. The firm has a market cap of $169.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Get Genprex alerts:

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for patient populations with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.