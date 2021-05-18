Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 335.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 64,086 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 6.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,444 shares of company stock valued at $906,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

