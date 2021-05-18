Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

GAIN opened at $13.70 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.